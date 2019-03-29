8-Year-Old, Woman Killed In Blast At Film Set In Bengaluru

The child and woman had come to see the film shooting, police said.

An eight-year-old girl and a woman were killed in a blast during the shooting of a Kannada movie in Friday, police said.

"Two people have died and one is injured," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sampigehalli division) Mohammed Humayun Nagte told news agency PTI.

The victims have been identified as Sumaira (28) and Ayira (8). The injured woman has not been identified, police said.

According to police, the incident happened during the shooting of a blast scene for the movie ''Ranam''. All three had come to see the shooting police said.

