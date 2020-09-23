6 Arrested By Bengaluru Crime Branch For Betting On IPL Matches

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.

Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League.

Two cases were registered in the Banaswadi and Malleswaram regarding the incident.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the United Arab Emirates -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.



