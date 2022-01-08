4 Killed, 6 Injured In Road Accident In Bangalore

The collision was a result of rash and negligent driving of the truck driver, the police said.

At least four people, including two women, died in a collision between a truck and car in Bengaluru on Friday, the police said.

The collision was a result of rash and negligent driving of the truck driver, they added.

"A major fatal accident occurred on Nice Road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru wherein a truck collided with vehicles," Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic West said.

"All four people including two women and two men have died in this accident. The case is being registered and investigation is undertaken," police said.

Six people also got injured during the incident and they are undergoing treatment, they said.