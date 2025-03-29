Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Details Revealed, Launch On 14th April.

Volkswagen has revealed the interior and exterior details of the Tiguan R-Line. The first-generation Tiguan was launched in 2021, and the 2025 avatar is slotted for a launch on 14th April. It now gets a revised exterior, new interior features, and more. Here are the exterior and interior details about the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which you must check out.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior

The Volkswagen has a revised exterior - the front of the SUV features a bold and powerful look with LED Plus headlights and a glass-covered horizontal strip. The radiator grille openings are designed towards the outer sides of the front bumper with the air curtains ensuring optimum air flow. The silhouette of the SUV is characterized by an athletic shoulder line over rounded wheel arches. The all-new Tiguan R-Line also features 'R-Line' inspired 19-inch "Coventry" alloy wheels with diamond-turned surfaces. A new horizontal LED strip at the rear gives it a sharper appeal.



The exterior elements are characterized by an illuminated molding between headlamps, rear combination lamps and illuminated door handle recesses, pedals in brushed stainless steel, surround lighting with welcome light, bumpers in sports style, air-intake with chrome trim, silver-anodized roof rails, and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

The Tiguan R-Line has also reworked the interiors of the all-new Tiguan R-Line. The SUV's interiors get 'R-Line' inserts on the front sport comfort seats, while also featuring an illuminated 'R' logo on the dashboard. It also gets a customizable ambient lighting setup in up to 30 colors for dashboard and door trims. More details about the Tiguan-R Line's interior will be revealed soon.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Engine And Powertrain

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is fed by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, that is capable of producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.