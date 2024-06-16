Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Unveiled Globally; Offers 595 Km Range

Volkswagen has expanded its range of ID.7 models with the introduction of ID.7 GTX01, a fastback with 340 PS output and electric all-wheel drive.

Alongside the ID.7 GTX Tourer, the new ID.7 GTX is currently the most powerful electric vehicle from Volkswagen. This fastback powers from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

The ID.7 GTX boasts a WLTP range of up to 595 km. The ID.7 GTX's battery can be charged with up to 200 kW at DC fast charging stations. At its quickest, the 86-kWh battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

The new ID.7 GTX is recognisable thanks to the GTX design at the front and rear. Exterior features include the new 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels with diamond-cut surfaces and the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear.

The interior has a refined look owing to features such as heated seats with red-contrasting topstitching and perforated GTX lettering on the backrests. Another GTX-specific feature is the multifunction steering wheel with a red centre panel and red topstitching.

The interior of the ID.7 GTX is illuminated by 30-colour ambient lighting. Other standard equipment includes wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the augmented reality head-up display, the IDA voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT (AI/artificial intelligence), a two-zone automatic air conditioner, the keyless locking and starting system keyless access and an anti-theft alarm system.

Among the latest optional technologies is Park Assist Pro, which allows users to control parking procedures using their smartphone.