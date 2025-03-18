Volkswagen Golf GTI Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen Group recently announced that they will be bringing two of their international products to the Indian market. These will be in the form of Golf GTI and the Tiguan R Line. Before the launch, the hot hatch in its sportiest form has been spotted on the Indian roads without camouflage. To be sold as a CBU in the Indian market, the car will be available in restricted numbers. The excitement for the hatchback has been building up among consumers, so much so that reports suggest some dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings.
Currently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf GTI has been spotted in a grey paint scheme with a blacked-out B-pillar. The vehicle continues to have the sporty appeal that is seen in the version sold in the international market. All of this is complemented by a unique design for the alloy wheels, black inserts on the front bumper, and a single-tip exhaust. Along with this, the brand has placed the GTI badge on the front door.
The pictures did not give us a look at the interior of the car. However, we can expect it to have the details very similar to the version sold in the international market. It will likely get a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands enabled by Chat GPT. Along with this, the car gets a GTI-specific digital instrument cluster with red inserts. The list of features also includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, and ventilated and powered front seats, among other things.
Volkswagen Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 261 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. This power unit works in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which transfers power to the front wheels. The car is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds while top speed is limited to 250 kmph.
