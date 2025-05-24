Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Confirmed For India; Bookings Start By Year End

Volkswagen, the German auto major, unveiled the Golf GTI a few days ago, while the launch has been slotted for 26th May. Volkswagen has already started the pre-bookings for the hot hatch and reported that the first batch of 150 units has already been booked. Now, as per recent news, Volkswagen is planning to bring the second batch of 100 units to India, the bookings for which are likely to commence by the year-end. Also, the delivery for the second lot is expected to start in 2026.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that works in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and produces 265 PS of peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 km/h.

Golf GTI Interior

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf GTI consists of a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel with a GTI clasp, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, other interior highlights include a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, a seven-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wired & wireless app-connect and more.

The exterior highlights of the Volkswagen Golf GTI include- matrix LED headlamps, a larger honeycomb pattern air-dams that carry X-shaped fog lights, illuminated brand logo, signature red GTI accents, exterior ambient lighting with "wake-up & goodbye effect", 18-inch "Richmond", diamond-turned surface wheels, twin chrome exhaust tips, roof spoilers, and smoked LED tail lights and more.

Volkswagen will be officially announcing the prices of the Golf GTI on 26th May 2025. However, it is expected to be prices around the Rs 50-55 lakh price bracket.