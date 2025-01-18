VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

VinFast, the Vietnamese manufacturer has officially entered the Indian market. The OEM marked its entry by showcasing multiple vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Now, the brand has unveiled the VF 7 at the event. The brand's premium electric vehicle comes with a new design that is in sync with the brand's design language. Along with this, the brand has also taken covers off of the VF 6.

Diving into the details, the VF 7 comes with a unique design. The front fascia consists of DRLs covering the width of the vehicle which converge in the mid to form a V-shape highlighting the badge of the brand. Furthermore, a parallelogram-shaped cluster houses the headlight complemented by a strip of light placed over it. The bonnet comes with lines and contours accentuating the aesthetics.

The SUV comes with very few lines with flared-out wheel arches and a new shape for the alloy wheels. Similarly, the rear end gets a contemporary design for the tail lamps with a unique design for the bumper. The car stands at 4,545 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm.

On the inside, the SUV comes with a minimalistic design with a floating infotainment system. The brand has also added multiple buttons for the drive mode selection. For the owner's convenience the brand also offers ample storage space.

It comes equipped with a long list of features like a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a wireless phone charger. Safety features include 8 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot detection.

Under the skin, the VinFast VF 7 comes with a 75.3 kWh battery pack. The brand is offering two variants, one that comes with a single electric motor setup which is tuned to produce 201 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque. It offers a range of 450 km on a single charge. The other version gets a 349 hp dual electric motor setup with a peak torque of 500 Nm and 431 km range.