Updated Honda Activa 125 Launched In India; Check Prices

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 version of the Activa 125 in the Indian market. This version of the scooter comes with a host of updates in terms of aesthetics and an enhanced list of features. Additionally, the Japanese automaker has made some changes aimed at making the scooter compliant with the latest emission norms.

In terms of design, the 2025 Honda Activa 125 comes with a design very similar to its predecessor. However, the aesthetics have been upgraded with the presence of brown-coloured seats and inner panels. The brand has also added a new range of paint scheme options like Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White, and Pearl Siren Blue.



In terms of tech, the Honda Activa 125 gets a new 4.2-inch thin TFT instrument cluster. It opens doors to Bluetooth connectivity and the Honda RoadSync app. There are features on offer as well like turn-by-turn navigation, message alerts, and call alerts. All of this is aimed at attracting more consumers while pushing the scooter to be par with the competition. The scooter also gets a USB Type-C charging port providing more convenience to the rider.

Powering the 2025 Honda Activa 125 is an updated version of the 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine which makes the scooter OBD2B (On-Board Diagnostics 2B) compliance standards. This makes the two-wheeler monitor its emission in real-time while adhering to the environmental norms. The power unit is tuned to produce 8.3 bhp of power and 10.15 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an idle start/stop system which turns off the engine at traffic signals for better fuel efficiency.

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 now comes priced at Rs 94,992 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the variant with H-smart feature comes at Rs 97,146 (ex-showroom). Along with this, the brand offers a Honda Smart Key system, anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition, and more.