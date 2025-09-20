TVS Ronin Gets Price Cut Of Up To Rs 14,330 Post GST 2.0; Here's What It Costs Now

In response to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's declaration regarding India's largest indirect tax reforms, the GST Council will implement a two-tier system starting September 22, 2025. Consequently, TVS Motor Company has released the revised variant-wise price list for its 225 cc motorcycle, the TVS Ronin. Based on the announcement, the prices of the bikes have gone down by up to Rs 14,330.

With the implemented changes, the TVS Ronin is still available in three trim options, aptly named Base, Mid, and Top. As previously stated, the Base trim now has an introductory price of Rs 1.25 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a decrease of Rs 11,200 from the previous price of Rs 1.36 lakh. The Mid trim level has been adjusted to start at Rs 1.47 lakh (Ex-sh), down by Rs 13,220 from its former price of Rs 1.61 lakh.

The Top trim, which comes equipped with premium features, now has a starting price of Rs 1.59 lakh following a Rs 14,330 reduction from its old price of Rs 1.74 lakh (Ex-sh).

Variant & Colour Old Price New Price Difference Base – Lightning Black Rs. 1,35,990 Rs. 1,24,790 Rs. 11,200 Base – Magma Red Rs. 1,38,520 Rs. 1,27,090 Rs. 11,430 Mid – Glacier Silver Rs. 1,60,510 Rs. 1,47,290 Rs. 13,220 Mid – Charcoal Ember Rs. 1,62,010 Rs. 1,48,590 Rs. 13,420 Top – Nimbus Grey Rs. 1,73,720 Rs. 1,59,390 Rs. 14,330 Top – Midnight Blue Rs. 1,73,720 Rs. 1,59,390 Rs. 14,330

The TVS Ronin remains powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 20 hp and 19.93 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Key highlights and features of the bike include USD telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock, SmartXonnect app connectivity with Bluetooth integration and turn-by-turn navigation, and LED lighting, among others.

The higher variants also come equipped with a dual-channel ABS, featuring 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes, along with an ASG (integrated starter generator) system. Supported by a double cradle split synchro frame, the Ronin has a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters, a kerb weight of 159 kg, and a ground clearance of 181 mm.