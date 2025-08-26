TVS Raider Deadpool, Wolverine Editions Launched In India; Check Prices

TVS Motor Company has expanded the line of Raider motorcycles with the addition of the Super Squad edition to the mix. The Indian manufacturer has launched new variants inspired by Marvel superheroes- Deadpool and Wolverine. This iteration brings new styling inspired by Marvel superheroes to improve the model's appeal for Gen-Z consumers in the 125 cc segment.

The Raider Super Squad Editions first came in August 2023 with the introduction of models inspired by Iron Man and Black Panther. The latest editions featuring Deadpool and Wolverine advance this collaboration and are priced at Rs. 99,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi), available at all TVS Motor Company dealerships throughout India starting this month.

In terms of appearance, the special edition versions get Deadpool and Wolverine graphics on the tank and other parts, with black and Nardo Grey paint schemes, respectively. It is to be noted that the faces of the associated superheroes are prominently visible on the tank of the machine.

Regarding performance, the new Raider SSE maintains its use of a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder engine that delivers a torque of 11 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Moreover, TVS has incorporated rider-focused technologies like the iGO Assist with Boost Mode, which provides an added boost of acceleration when needed during the ride. It also gets Glide Through Technology (GTT) is designed to facilitate smoother handling at lower speeds.

In addition, the Raider comes with a fully connected reverse LCD display that offers more than 85 features. This modern display allows riders to access ride data, receive navigation support, and get alerts for calls and messages, among other functionalities.