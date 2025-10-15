TVS Apache RTX 300 Launched At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Check Details

TVS has launched the much-awaited Apache RTX 300 in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch, TVS has now ventured into the adventure tourer segment. The TVS Apache RTX is based on the brand's new platform and rivals with the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, Royal Enfield Scram 440, and more.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Specs

The TVS Apache RTX 300 adventure tourer houses a newly developed 299cc, liquid-oil cooled, single-cylinder RT-XD4 engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 35.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The power mill is connected to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. It also gets an assist & slipper clutch for smooth transmission.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Design

Talking about the design, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is based on a steel trellis frame and an aluminum diecast swingarm. The motorcycle looks bulky with a muscular fuel tank, complemented by muscular side fenders and a transparent windscreen. On the front, the Apache RTX 300 carries an aggressive look with 'eye-shaped' LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, and a beak-like projection. TVS's first adventure tourer seems to be pillion-friendly with the split rear seats and a dedicated luggage rack for extra cargo.

It is available in the following color options: Viper Green, Tarn Bronze, Metallic Blue, Lightning Black, and Pearl White.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Features

The TVS Apache RTX 300 features a full-color TFT display that provides details related to speed, call & SMS alert, segment-first map mirroring, GoPro control, and more. It has four different ride modes, namely- tour, rally, urban, and rain modes. In terms of safety, it gets features like ABS modes (rally, urban, and rain), traction control (two modes), cruise control, and TPSM.

Apache RTX 300- Features

The TVS Apache RTX ensures a breezy ride with a two-way thermostat, intelligent air-flow tech, patented duct and deflector system that helps the power mill to maintain its temperature and seamless combustion.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Price

The TVS Apache RTX 300 has been launched at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).