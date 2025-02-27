Triumph Achieves Global Sales Milestone On Backs Of Speed 400, Scrambler 400X

Triumph Motorcycles has registered a groundbreaking sales record on the global front. According to the brand's report, it has sold a total of 1,34,635 units, globally. Triumph recorded sales growth in all of its operating regions, out of which India has registered the highest sales growth. India has contributed to Triumph with sales of 29,736 units.

On the occasion, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, of Triumph Motorcycles, said- "We're very pleased with the growth that we achieved last year, which follows an incredible run of continuous growth since 2019, despite a very challenging global economic climate. I would like to thank all our valued customers for their continued support for Triumph and welcome our new customers to the Triumph family.



Adding further, he said- "Our decision to enter two new segments has been very well received by our dealers and customers and has helped us to bring new riders to the Triumph brand. This is reflected in our growing international dealer network, and expanding aftersales programes.

Triumph has also revealed that the biggest contributor to the record achievement is the sales of the newly launched, Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X. Both of these bikes have been manufactured by Triumph's domestic partner- Bajaj Auto.

Triumph Motorcycles, Chief Executive Officer, Nick Bloor, said- "This level of global growth is a tremendous achievement that has required a great effort from everyone at Triumph, and our business partners across the world. Everyone involved should be very proud of the part that they have played in helping Triumph thrive across the world and achieve this record sales performance."