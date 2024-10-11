Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Edition Launched: What's Extra Offered

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ‘Festival Limited Edition' packed with Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) Package on Friday.

The Festival Limited Edition of Urban Cruiser Hyryder adds 13 specially designed TGA. On the exterior, it has chrome and ornamental accessories on the mudflap, door visor (premium with SS insert), front and rear bumper garnish, head lamp garnish, hood emblem, body cladding, fender garnish, rear door lid garnish and door chrome handle.

On the interior, the Festival Edition comes with an all-weather 3D floormat, leg room lamp, and a digital video recorder.

As part of this special launch, TKM is offering a complimentary package worth ₹50,817 for the customers opting for Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition made available at dealerships across India until 31st October 2024.

This exclusive package is available for the V and G grades of both the Neo Drive and Hybrid variants.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a symbol of TKM's commitment to providing sustainable mobility and has gained enormous popularity with high customer satisfaction. The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings.”