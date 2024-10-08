Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition, which adds complimentary accessory kits worth up to Rs 52,599 to select variants of the vehicle. The Dominion Edition is available with the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara, in both petrol and CNG models. This offer, introduced for the festive season, is applicable only during October.

The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition accessories include side steps, rear skid plates, body side moldings, door visors, and a car care kit. Inside, it offers dual-tone seat covers for the Delta variant and brown seat covers for the Zeta variant, along with 3D mats and an interior styling kit. The accessories are valued at Rs 48,599 for Delta, Rs 49,999 for Zeta, and Rs 52,699 for the Alpha variant.

Commenting on the launch of the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid-SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination toward standout appearance and superior in-cabin experience."

The Grand Vitara is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology, a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid system, and the ALLGRIP Select AWD version, which enhances off-road capabilities.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.