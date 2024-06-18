Toyota Taisor: June 2024 Waiting Period Revealed

Toyota India had launched the Taisor in April 2024 and if you're eyeing this newly-launched car then there's some good news for you. According to some of our dealer sources, once you book the car, you will only have to wait for a maximum of two months. These figures are applicable across India but are dynamic. They vary according to the city where the car is booked, the variant chosen and the colour picked by the customer.

The engine options include a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol that's good for 90 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The other engine option is the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit that pumps out 100 hp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox option is a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The top-spec Taisor gets features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, ambient lighting and wireless chargers. For safety, it gets hill start assist, 360-degree parking camera, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and head-up display.

The Toyota Taisor is available in eight colours and five variants- E, S, S+, G, and V. Its prices range between Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and several other sub-4m offerings.