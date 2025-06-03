Toyota FJ Cruiser Design Patent Leaked- Will It Come To India?

Toyota teased a shadowy teaser of an SUV two years ago, showing a boxy design. Since then, there have been multiple hints that the Japanese manufacturer is putting in efforts to develop a relatively small off-road capable SUV. However, until now, we have not had a clear view of the vehicle's design. This changes now as the design patent of the new Toyota FJ Cruiser has surfaced.

The automaker filed the design patent back in January 2024, but it was only recently discovered. The image shows multiple similarities to the shadowy image showcased by the automaker earlier. Because of the details of the SUV revealed earlier, it was touted to be a mini-Fortuner. Many reports even claimed that this SUV will be the latest addition to the automaker's India lineup. But is this claim based on facts? We will circle back to the question after taking a look at the design of the SUV.

With a butch design, the Toyota FJ Cruiser will likely be based on an altered version of the IMV ladder frame chassis. This platform has been employed by the brand on the Hilux Champ pickup, which is on sale in some Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia. In the Indian market, this platform underpins the Hilux, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta.

The image also reveals that the FJ Cruiser will have a design consisting of straight lines. This will be complemented by the presence of prominent front fenders, thick C-pillars, and an upright rear end with a full-size spare wheel mounted on the rear gate. Meanwhile, the lower end of the vehicle, including the bumpers, fenders, and side skirts, are covered in plastic cladding, highlighting its off-road capabilities.

The brand also seems to have placed the SUV rather high off the ground. This quality of the vehicle will be even more pronounced if equipped with off-road capable tires when it enters the real world.

There is no word on the powertrain of the vehicle. However, the SUV is likely to have a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the brand, which is also found under the hood of the Fortuner.

Toyota has not ascertained that the FJ Cruiser will be launched in the Indian market. However, if it finds its way into the subcontinent, it will likely be placed below the Fortuner to compete against the likes of the Mahindra Thar Roxx.