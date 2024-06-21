Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India: Tiago, Celerio And More

Traffic and congestion across India is rising as high as the mercury in Northern India. As a result, a lot of buyers are eyeing to buy an automatic car. If you're on the look out for one but on a tight budget then here's a list of the most affordable options you have right now.

Renault Kwid (Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh)

The oldest offering in this list is also the most affordable one at the moment. The Kwid offers an AMT or an automated manual transmission at the lowest price point starting at Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit that develops 67 hp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The claimed fuel economy is 22.3 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (Rs 5.56 lakh to Rs 5.85 lakh)

While the entry-level Kwid AMT has a lower starting price, the overall price range of the Alto K10 is more affordable. It is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit with 66 hp and 89 Nm of torque on offer. The gearbox is a 5-speed AMT and the fuel economy is rated at 24.39 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 6 lakh)

The S-Presso gets the same 1.0-litre engine (66 hp/89 Nm) with 5-speed AMT as the Alto K10. However, it delivers a better fuel economy figure of 25.3 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh)

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the third car in the list of most affordable automatic cars in India. Its also running the tried and tested 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit with an AMT. It also features idle start/stop function which helps give it this list's best fuel economy figure of 26.6 kmpl.

Tata Tiago (Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh)

The only Tata to breach this affordable automatic list is the Tiago. The Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder revotron petrol unit that pumps out 72 hp and 95 Nm of peak torque. The AMT is a 5-speed unit and delivers 19 kmpl of claimed fuel economy. The Tiago is also the only car here to offer an AMT with CNG whose fuel economy is 28.06 km/kg. The Tiago CNG with AMT is priced between Rs 7.9 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom).