Top 5 Car Launches In May 2025

The month of the May is going to bring the heat, literally and figuratively. Not only will the summer sun be at its peak, but there are going to be some mouthwatering car launches slated next month. From the Kia Carens facelift to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Tata Altroz facelift and the twin launches from MG, the Windsor long range and the Cyberster EV, which was showcased in India at the 2025 Auto Expo. Here's a quick lowdown on what to expect from each of the car launches that are likely to happen in May 2025.



Kia Carens Facelift

Recently, the test mule of the 2025 Carens has been spotted on multiple occasions. Following up on the update, NDTV Auto has confirmed that the car will be launched in the Indian market in May 2025. The 2025 Kia Carens will bring a host of changes covering multiple aspects of the SUV, from design to features. From what we know, the MPV will come with a refreshed design. Accompanying the exterior design changes will likely be revisions in the cabin. The vehicle is likely to have a different layout compared to the outgoing version. It might get a bigger infotainment screen and a different instrument cluster. The Carens facelift will get the same engine options as before, which are - 1.5-litre TGDi petrol, 1.5-litre DPFi petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The transmission options include 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed MT, and 6-speed AT. Expect a slight bump in the prices.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Presently in its eighth iteration, the Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a sporty appearance similar to the version available in the global market. This is further enhanced by unique design for the alloy wheel designs, black accents on the front bumper, and a single-exit exhaust. Additionally, the GTI badge has been placed on the front doors. The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 261 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. This engine pairs with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The hatchback is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Tata Altroz Facelift

Altroz Facelift test mule was spotted with flush door handles and is the first hatchback to feature this element

Tata is looking forward to diversifying its lineup with the new avatar of the Altroz. The test mule of the Tata Altroz has been spotted multiple times and is likely to launch on 21st May. The premium hatchback will get new features and an updated design. The Tata Altroz facelift's test mule suggests that it has got a new design, and appears quite sleeker than the current interaction on sale. Also, the front end is likely to get a glossy closed-off upper grille, as seen on Tata Punch. The Altroz Facelift test mule was spotted with flush door handles and is the first hatchback to feature this element. It is likely to get dual-pod LED headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels.

MG Windsor Long Range

MG Windsor EV

MG will likely launch the Windsor EV with a larger battery pack in India next month. The range could go to 400 km on a single charge. The 50.6 kWh battery pack in the Windsor EV is expected to churn out a peak power and torque output of 130 hp and 200 Nm. Also, the new interaction is likely to get a few ADAS upgrades. It is likely to be backed with ADAS features like- surrounding view monitoring, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency brake, and more. The larger battery pack interaction of the Windsor EV will surely demand a price hike, likely to the tune of Rs. 4 lakh.

MG Cyberster EV

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster 2025 is anticipated to steal the show in the EV domain by becoming the first all-electric two-seater roadster that merges heritage with futuristic innovation. The MG Cyberster EV offers two variants. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant equipped with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, making 535 horsepower and 725 Nm of torque, reaching 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant with a 64 kWh battery pack, producing 320 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque. With a range of up to 580 km on a single charge, the Cyberster is both a performance sports car and a practical long-range electric vehicle. It is expected to compete with EV models like the Kia EV 6, BYD Seal, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.