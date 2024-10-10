The Last Goodbye: Corporate World Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata passed away last night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 86 and was deeply involved in taking Tata Sons, one of the biggest conglomerates to new heights in not just India but across the world. Several industry leaders, especially from the automotive world expressed grief and reverence for the visionary industrialist. Here's what they had to say.

Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura,

MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

As a global corporate luminary, Mr. Ratan Tata will forever be remembered for his transformative contribution towards modernization of the Indian business landscape and deep compassion towards betterment of the society. His profound contribution and revolutionary thinking has inspired the automobile industry in India to think beyond conventional boundaries. Mr. Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire and guide generations, reminding us that true leadership is defined not only by business acumen but by a selfless dedication to serve the betterment of humanity.

Venu Srinivasan

Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Co.

Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century. His passion extended far beyond growing the Tata Group. It expanded to serving millions of people in India, through philanthropic work and to which he devoted as much time and energy as he did to the business. He was deeply grounded in values that placed the country before business interests, and whose vision was truly transformational for a country and its people.

Anand Mahindra

Chairman, Mahindra Group

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.

With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Om Shanti.

Shailesh Chandra

President, SIAM

Indian Automobile Industry is deeply saddened with the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a towering figure, who has played a stellar role in bringing the Indian Auto industry to the global stage. A great humanist, visionary and leader, he championed innovations that are helping build a better tomorrow. RIP Sir.

C S Vigneshwar

President, FADA

It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we, at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), mourn the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata. A stalwart of the Indian automotive industry, a visionary leader and a compassionate human being, Mr. Tata's presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will forever remain a guiding light for all of us. Mr. Tata, you may have left this world, but your spirit will continue to light the way for generations to come. May you rest in eternal peace.

Gautam Adani

Chairperson, Adani Group

India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.

Sundar Pichai

CEO, Google

My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji.