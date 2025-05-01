Thai Army Inducts Land Rover Defender; Renounces Internet's 'Pretender' Title

Land Rover Defender in Thai Army (Image Source- Instagram/Powerdrift)
Defense forces often rely on car manufacturers to provide them with a model that can be trusted to go anywhere and has unquestionable reliability. Very often, Toyotas make the cut and earn the army's colours. However, this time it is not a vehicle of Japanese origin, instead, it's a Land Rover Defender. The SUV has been inducted into the fleet of the Thai army, sporting the defense force's green colour.
Apart from the Green colour, the look of the Thai Army's Land Rover Defender has been changed because of multiple functional additions. For instance, it has metallic bull bars and a mesh-like structure to protect the headlights. There is another bar connected to the bull bars covering the front fenders, and moving on to join the footboard. There is another protective layer on the A-pillar covering the roof of the SUV.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Leverages Mumbai's Potholes For Promotion: Watch Video
The changes also include the addition of a roof rack. The alloy wheels of the SUV have been replaced with steel wheels, which have the same colour as the SUV. There are modifications to the rear end of the vehicle, as well. There is also a tow hook, which, based on the pictures, is being used to transport the army's LG1 MK III 105mm Howitzers.
It is to be noted that the Land Rover Defender is one of the most capable off-road vehicles in the world. It carries the legacy of the Defender name and is also on sale in the Indian market. In the country, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.
In its most powerful configuration, the Land Rover Defender comes with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine producing 425 hp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque. There is also an option of a 2.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel engine.
Apart from the Green colour, the look of the Thai Army's Land Rover Defender has been changed because of multiple functional additions. For instance, it has metallic bull bars and a mesh-like structure to protect the headlights. There is another bar connected to the bull bars covering the front fenders, and moving on to join the footboard. There is another protective layer on the A-pillar covering the roof of the SUV.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Leverages Mumbai's Potholes For Promotion: Watch Video
The changes also include the addition of a roof rack. The alloy wheels of the SUV have been replaced with steel wheels, which have the same colour as the SUV. There are modifications to the rear end of the vehicle, as well. There is also a tow hook, which, based on the pictures, is being used to transport the army's LG1 MK III 105mm Howitzers.
It is to be noted that the Land Rover Defender is one of the most capable off-road vehicles in the world. It carries the legacy of the Defender name and is also on sale in the Indian market. In the country, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.
In its most powerful configuration, the Land Rover Defender comes with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine producing 425 hp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque. There is also an option of a 2.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel engine.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world