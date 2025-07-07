Tata Scarlet Sub-4m SUV Under Works, Could Rival Mahindra Bolero

Tata Motors India has been planning to diversify its product offering in the country. Recently, the brand launched the Tata Altroz and Tata Harrier.ev, strengthening its Indian portfolio. According to Autocar India, Tata is now planning to introduce a new nameplate in India, codenamed Scarlet. This is one of the seven new nameplates the brand plans to launch by 2030.

While the Indian car manufacturer remains tight-lipped about its sub-4 m SUV, the Tata Scarlet, it is reportedly based on a monocoque platform, supporting both internal combustion and electric powertrains. It can either utilize the brand's 1.5-liter NA petrol, Nexon's 1.2-liter turbo petrol, or Curvv's 1.2-liter direct injection turbo petrol engine. It might also get a diesel engine as well. Like the Harrier.ev Tata may equip the Scarlet SUV with an AWD setup, using a front and a rear motor on the axle. However, the pricing may also push Scarlet to ditch the AWD format.

Tata is expected to place the Scarlet SUV quite close to the Nexon ICE and Nexon EV. While the design of the Scarlet SUV is expected to be quite bold, boxy, and more aggressive than the Nexon's design appeal. Though the brand has not provided much data yet, it is also expected to rival the Mahindra Bolero.

Apart from the Scarlet SUV, the brand is also working on diversifying its product portfolio. Reports suggest that Tata is also working on two new sub-4 m SUVs codenamed- Terra and Kuno. Though Tata has kept the details about its 7 new nameplates under cover, it has confirmed the plans to introduce the new cars by 2030.

Source- Autocar