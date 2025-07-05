Mahindra Vision.SXT SUV Concept Teased Ahead Of August 15 Debut

Mahindra has teased multiple new products in the past few days, the list includes names like the Vision.T and Vision.S concepts. Adding to the list, the brand has now teased a new product called the Vision.SXT. Just like previous teasers, the short video clip released by the brand barely shows the design details, leaving doors open for speculations. However, taking a closer look, it is easy to understand that the vehicle has design elements typically associated with off-road capable vehicles.

Diving deeper into analyzing the vehicle in the teaser, it seems to have a boxy design with sharp edges. Furthermore, the bonnet seems to be rather muscular. It is possible that this might be the Global Pik Up concept in its more evolved form. This concept was first showcased by the brand in an event in South Africa alongside the Thar.e Concept. Meanwhile, the Vision T is expected to be a new version of the Thar.e Concept. While the Vision.S is expected to be a new Scorpio Concept.

Unlike the Vision.T and Vision.S concepts, which had a white and yellow background, the Vision.SXT has an orange background. This covers three of the four colours that were shown in the Freedom_Nu platform teaser that was released on June 26. Expect Mahindra to drop one more teaser with a grey background, completing all the colours of the teasers.

All four concept vehicles are expected to be built on the Freedom_NU platform, which was highlighted in the first teaser. This new platform will support future models from the brand, including ICE, EV, and hybrid variants. Both the new platforms and the eventual production versions of these concepts will be produced at Mahindra's Chakan facility in Pune.