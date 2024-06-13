Tata Punch EV Scores 5-star In Bharat NCAP Crash Rating

Tata Punch has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test, securing 31.46 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Tata Punch EV scored 15.71 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.74 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test. Tata Punch EV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert system, and reverse parking camera as standard.

The variant tested was Empowered+ S Long Range. The rating is applicable to the entire lineup across medium-range and long-range trims. The test was carried out in April 2024.

Tata Punch EV is available in two battery pack options. The standard variant starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the long-range variant at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Punch EV competes with Citroen eC3 in terms of pricing.

BNCAP simultaneously released the crash rating for Nexon EV, which also secured a 5-star during the test.