Tata Nexon Updated With Level 2 ADAS, New Red Dark Edition Launched

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, today announced the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its Nexon lineup. Having pioneered the safety revolution in India, the Nexon was the first car in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating and continues to uphold its legacy as the only SUV with dual 5-star ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP.

With the addition of ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and more, the Nexon now offers an even higher level of safety. Furthermore, the Nexon also ranked as India's No. 1 selling car in September, marking yet another proud moment for the brand. To celebrate this success, Tata Motors has also introduced the exclusive Red Dark edition, available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains, starting at Rs 12.44 lakh.

The Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition is characterized by a Red Dark interior theme, ventilated red leatherette seats, a rear sunshade, a 26.03 cm infotainment system by Harman, and more.

The Nexon Red Dark edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.44 lakh for the petrol manual variant. Other choices include the petrol DCA with ADAS at Rs 13.81 lakh, diesel manual at Rs 13.52 lakh, diesel AMT at Rs 14.15 lakh, and CNG manual at Rs 13.36 lakh. Separately, the Nexon Fearless+ PS DCA ADAS is tagged at Rs 13.53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).