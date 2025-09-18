Tata Nexon Becomes Best-Selling Sub-Compact SUV In August, Outselling Brezza

Tata Nexon has now bagged the first spot in the best-selling sub-compact SUV list in August 2025. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which grabbed the pole position with 14,065 units in July 2025, has now been pushed to settle at the second position in August. Read along to learn more about the best-selling sub-compact SUVs for August 2025.

In August, the Tata Nexon managed to garner sales of 14,004 units, witnessing a 9.19 percent MoM growth compared to the 12,825 unit sales of July 2025. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza grabbed the second position with sales of 13,620 units, suffering a 3.16 percent MoM decline as it sold 14,065 units in July 2025.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Base Variant Comparison: Price, Specs, Features

Talking about the third and fourth position holders, the Hyundai Venue recorded sales of 8,109 units with a marginal MoM growth of 0.68 percent, confirming its third position in the list. The Hyundai Venue was followed by the Kia Sonet with 7,741 unit sales in August, with a 1.49 percent MoM growth compared to the 7,627 unit sales of July 2025.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO registered sales of 5,521 units in August 2025, with a massive MoM decline of 23.72 percent as compared to the 7,238 units sold in July 2025. Though it managed to get fifth place in the list.

Nissan Magnite

With a monthly sales of 3,099 units in August, the Skoda Kylaq secured the sixth place in the best-selling sub-compact SUV list. Though it suffered a MoM decline of 8.23 percent as it sold 3377 units in July 2025.

Nissan Magnite sold a total of 1,384 units in the month and grabbed the seventh place, followed by Renault Kiger and Kia Syros in eighth and ninth spot with sales of 910 and 308 units, respectively.