Tata Motors Reports 7 Percent Decline In Domestic Sales In Jan 2025

Total sales of passenger vehicles (PV) including the range of electric vehicles, reached 48,076 units in domestic markets. This is a 10 per cent decrease from the 53,633 units sold in January 2024. Meanwhile, exports experienced a more significant drop of 40 per cent, with only 240 units shipped in the last month compared to 400 units exported in January 2024.



As a result, total PV sales (domestic plus exports) were registered to be 48,316 units, reflecting an 11 per cent decrease from the 54,033 units sold in January 2024. Meanwhile, EV sales dropped by 25 per cent to 5,240 units in January 2025 from 6,979 units sold in the same month the previous year.

It is to be noted that Tata Motors has the biggest range of electric vehicles on sale in the country. It has models like Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, and Curvv.ev representing the brand in various segments. Furthermore, the automaker plans on expanding this range with the launch of the Tata Harrier.ev. This electric SUV has been under development for quite some time and was showcased at the recent Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Meanwhile, the range of ICE vehicles for the brand has models Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Punch, and Curvv, Harrier, and Safari.