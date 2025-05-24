Tata Harrier EV Snapped Testing Barefaced Before Official Launch

Tata, the Indian auto manufacturer, is gearing up to diversify its electric vehicle portfolio in the country. With the launch of the Tata Curvv EV, the brand is now focusing on the other electric vehicles in the pipeline. Keeping up the diversification, Tata is now planning to launch the Harrier EV in India. The undisguised test mule of the Harrier EV has been spotted ahead of its official launch, slotted for 3rd June 2025.

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior Updates

The Tata Harrier EV retains most of the exterior design and elements from its ICE iteration. However, there are a few EV-specific elements like a closed-off grille, chrome-trimmed air dam, silver color body cladding, an "EV" badge on the front doors, a "HARRIER.EV" badge on the tailgate, and a refreshed bumper design. It carries vertical LED headlamps, blade-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out D-pillar, a floating roofline, a vertically stacked LED fog lamp integrated into the rear bumper, and more. Also, the test mule spotted recently flaunted the silver wheels with an aerodynamic design.

Tata Harrier EV rear

Tata Harrier EV: Interior Updates

The Tata Harrier EV borrows the interior elements from the diesel-fueled iteration. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a four-spoke steering wheel, dual tone dashboard, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, JBL's 10-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, touch based HVAC and more.

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Confirmed For India; Bookings Start By Year End

Tata Harrier EV: Battery And Powertrain

The battery and powertrain details of the Tata Harrier EV have not been revealed yet. However, it gets an AWD setup due to the conjunction of a rear axle-mounted electric motor. Also, it is expected to get a bigger battery pack than the Curvv EV and is likely to give out 500 Nm of torque.