Tata Curvv Receives Full 5-Star BNCAP Crash Test Rating: Watch Video

Tata Curvv is the brand's latest addition to its Indian line-up. It is enjoying a warm response from the audience for its coupe SUV design traits. The Curvv is available with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains, which also adds to its demand. Moreover, sporting a Tata badge also makes for a full 5-star crash test rating. And the wait for the crash test results of the Curvv now comes to an end. Bharat NCAP has released the scores for the Tata Curvv, and it comes out with flying laurels with a full 5-star crash test rating.

Tata Curvv ICE - Crash Test Results

The ICE variant of the Curvv Coupe SUV scored 29.5 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection, while it bagged 43.66/49 points for child occupant protection. The variant tested was the range-topping Accomplished+ trim. It was a diesel variant of the SUV.

The Curvv's ICE variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column, seatbelt reminders, electronic stability control and more as standard fitment. Resultantly, it bagged a full 5-star rating for both child and adult occupant protection.

Tata Curvv EV - Crash Test Results

The Curvv EV was tested with the larger 55 kWh battery pack with a gross weight of 1,983 kilos. The electrified avatar of the Curvv scored 30.81 points out of a total of 32 points. For the child occupant protection, it bagged 44.83 points out of 49 points. While it also bagged a complete 5-star rating, the Curvv EV managed to outperform the Curvv ICE's scores.