Tata Altroz Facelift's Cabin Teased In New Video: Watch

Tata, the Indian automaker is gearing up for the launch of the Altroz facelift in India. The brand recently released the teaser of the Altroz facelift, giving us a few details about the exterior. Now, the brand has teased the cabin of the facelift iteration. Also, Tata has already slotted the Altroz facelift for its official launch on 22nd May 2025. Here are the details you must check out.

Tata has teased the cabin of the Altroz facelift, not all the details are confirmed yet however the teaser video does reveal a few details the Altroz gets on the inside. The facelifted version of the Tata Altroz now gets a redesigned dashboard which is likely to get soft-touch material. The brand has titled the digital displays as ultra view twin twin HD displays. The teaser video confirms that the Altroz facelift includes a 360-degree HD surround view and a voice-assisted electric sunroof.

Apart from these features, the Altroz facelift is likely to get features like- a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear vents, and an 8-speaker sound system. More details about the interior might be revealed as the launch date nears.



Previously, the brand had teased the exterior of the Altroz facelift. According to the teaser, it gets- newly designed LED headlamps, with eyebrow-style LED DRLs, flush-type door handles have been incorporated into the Altroz facelift as well. Also the previously bulky tail lamps have been replaced with sleeker ones. Additionally, the tail lamps are now interconnected.

Talking about the engine and the powertrain, it is likely to retain the existing options. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol that is also available with a factory fitted-CNG kit, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine as options.