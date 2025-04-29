Tata Altroz Facelift Coming Next Month, Baleno Rival To Get These Updates

Tata is looking forward to diversifying its lineup with the new avatar of the Altroz. The test mule of the Tata Altroz has been spotted multiple times and is likely to launch on 21st May. The premium hatchback will get new features and an updated design. Here is what we know so far about the Tata Altroz Facelift.

Tata Altroz Facelift- Design Changes

The Tata Altroz facelift's test mule suggests that it has got a new design, and appears quite sleeker than the current interaction on sale. Also, the front part is likely to get a glossy closed-off upper grille, as seen on Tata Punch.

Also, the Altroz Facelift test mule was spotted with flush door handles and is the first hatchback to feature this element. It is likely to get dual-pod LED headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz Facelift- Engine, Powertrain

The Tata Altroz Facelift will retain the same engine as offered in the current model. It gets a 1.2-l NA petrol, 1.2-l turbo petrol and a 1.5-l turbo diesel engine as options.

Photo Credit: Team BHP

Tata Altroz Facelift- Interior Expected

Not many details about the interiors of the Tata Altroz Facelift have been revealed yet. However, it will feature a new 10.2-inch instrument cluster. Also, it is expected to get auto-dimming IRVMs, an illuminated Tata logo on the steering wheel, and ventilated front seats, as seen in the Altroz Racer top trims. Apart from these features, it will also get- a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, an 8-speaker sound system, and more.

Tata Altroz Facelift- Price And Rivals

The Tata Altroz made its way to the Indian shores in January 2020. The current price of the Tata Altroz starts from Rs 6.64 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the added features and new design the Altroz Facelift is expected to get a price hike, the details of which are not known yet.

The Tata Altroz Facelift will rival the likes of cars like- Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i10.