Talking To Pillion Rider Is Now A Crime In Kerala: Here's All About New Rule

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has rolled out a new rule that prohibits two-wheeler riders from engaging in a conversation with their pillion ridiers. The move is aimed to curb down distractions for the rider to prevent accidents, motorcyclists from engaging in conversations with their pillion riders while riding.

What's The New Rule?

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has stipulated that talking to the pillion rider while the motorcycle is in motion is now a punishable offence. This regulation applies to all types of two-wheelers, including scooters and bikes, regardless of the road type or traffic conditions. Offenders caught violating this rule will face fines, and repeated violations could lead to more severe penalties.

Reasons Behind The Rule

The primary motivation behind this rule is to minimize distractions that can lead to accidents. Engaging in conversations while riding diverts the rider's attention from the road, increasing the risk of collisions. The Kerala government aims to address this issue proactively, reducing the number of road accidents and enhancing overall road safety.

Enforcement And Penalties

Traffic police across Kerala have been instructed to strictly enforce this new rule. Riders found conversing with their pillion will be issued challans, with fines serving as immediate penalties. The exact amount of the fine has yet to be disclosed, but the emphasis is on deterring riders from engaging in potentially dangerous behaviour.

Public Reaction

The introduction of this rule has sparked a mixed reaction among the public. While some riders appreciate the focus on safety, others feel the regulation may be too stringent and challenging to enforce consistently. Critics argue that casual conversations between riders and pillions are often unavoidable and do not necessarily constitute a significant distraction.

Conclusion

Kerala's new rule against talking to pillion riders while riding underscores the state's commitment to improving road safety. As this regulation comes into effect, it will be crucial for riders to adapt their behaviour, prioritizing safety over convenience. Whether this measure will significantly reduce road accidents remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly a step toward fostering a safer riding environment in Kerala.