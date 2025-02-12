Advertisement

Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets Up To Rs 20,000 Discount

Suzuki V-Strom GX comes with a 250 cc oil-cooled engine which produces 26 hp of power.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is an entry-level adventure tourer of the brand on sale in India
Suzuki Motorcycles India has a rather affordable adventure tourer in its lineup in the form of the V-Strom SX. To push the bike sales, the brand has opened discount offers for the bike. It comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, along with it, the bike also gets a cashback of Rs 15,000. It is worth mentioning that the duration of these offers is currently unspecified.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is equipped with a 250cc oil-cooled engine that utilizes Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. This engine produces 26 hp and has a peak torque of 22.2 Nm working in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox.

Weighing in at 167 kg, Suzuki claims that the V-Strom SX can navigate various terrains, boasting off-road capabilities in uncharted terrains, even in freezing temperatures. The adventure tourer features an upright seating position and comes fitted with dual-purpose semi-block pattern tires. The price for the V-Strom SX is set at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has revised its Gixxer series and V-Strom SX models to meet the forthcoming OBD-2B emission regulations for the 2025 model year. The refreshed lineup includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF 155, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and the V-Strom SX 250. Each model is equipped with engines that adhere to the new standards and are offered in updated color options.
