Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.25 Lakh

The Suzuki GSX-8R was first showcased in India earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the GSX-8R supersport in India, at a price of Rs. 9.25 lakh. Suzuki claims that the GSX-8R is rider-friendly, offers solid performance and is practical too. The middleweight supersport was first showcased in India at the beginning of 2024, at the first ever Bharat Mobility Expo. The motorcycle continues to get the same 776 cc parallel-twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE ADV, which is also on sale in India and the GSX-8S naked sport motorcycle, that is already on sale in global markets but not in India.

The GSX-8R gets a sharp design, with vertically stacked LED headlights and rakish fairing and air intakes up front. The engine stays exposed and the rear section is short and lifted up, revealing the seat rails. The overall design is nice and quite proportionate. Like we mentioned earlier, the motorcycles gets the same 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as its siblings, making 81 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The motor gets a 270-degree crank configuration along with Suzuki's patented cross balancer shaft. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 205 kg.

In terms of cycle parts, the GSX-8R gets 17-inch cast Aluminium wheels, shod with Dunlop Roadsport 2 radial rubber. Then, there is a forged Aluminium handlebar along with Showa separate function big-piston USD fork up front and a link-type monoshock at the rear. There is a lightweight Aluminium swingarm as well. The Suzuki GSX-8R gets twin 310 mm discs up front with 4-piston callipers and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single piston calliper.

In terms of features, the Suzuki GSX-8R gets the company's intelligent ride system, with three riding modes, 4-step switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, ABS and low-rpm assist. There is a 5-inch colour TFT-LCD console on offer as well.

Suzuki will offer the GSX-8R in three colours - Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Black No. 2. It goes up against the likes Triumph Daytona 660, Kawasaki Ninja 660 and the Aprilia RS 660.