Suzuki Announces Technology Strategy For The Next 10 Years

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) introduced a new 10-year plan which aims at reducing the energy consumption that goes into manufacturing and recycling its vehicles. To begin with, Suzuki plans to move to a circular economy, instead of a uni-directional economy to minimise energy consumption. Usually, the process moves in a single direction, extraction of raw materials, production, usage and disposal. Suzuki aims to make this flow circular to increase efficiency and recycling and reduce resource depletion and over-consumption of natural resources.

SMC plans to further develop its lightweight platforms like HEARTECT that use less resources and energy and offer maximum efficiency. The company developed a new high efficiency internal combustion engine (Z12E), which offers improved combustion with a maximum thermal efficiency of 40 per cent. SMC will launch this engine globally in future and also combine it with carbon neutral fuels (CNF) and next-gen hybrid tech.

The focus will also be on high-efficiency battery electric vehicles (BEV) that Suzuki plans to develop in future, which will be energy efficient, compact and have a small and a light battery. The other aspect will be the software defined vehicles (SDV) where Suzuki will make easy and affordable system that can be tailor-made to suit individual requirement, reduce energy consumption and have the best mix of wireless and wired OTA technology. The idea is also to reduce development cost by sharing hardware components and reusing software.