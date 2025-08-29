Supreme Court to hear PIL on E20 fuel policy on September 1

The debate around E20 fuel has gained traction in recent times as several car users took to social media to voice their concern, stating that the usage of E20 fuel has led to a significant drop in mileage. The Government of India introduced E20 fuel in April 2023 to reduce carbon emissions and advance national sustainability goals. However, the car and motorcycle users look irked with the mandate of only E20 fuel, leaving them using it on their older non-E20-compatible vehicles.

Bringing the matter to the Supreme Court of India, advocate Akshay Malhotra had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, a few days back. The PIL will challenge the government's ethanol blending mandate on September 1, 2025. The matter will be heard by a bench led by BR Gavai (Chief Justice of India), along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. Reports also suggest that the PIL's main objective is to give consumers the option of having the E0 petrol across fuel stations, along with a mandatory labelling of ethanol content.

Since the E20 debate gained momentum, the Government of India has issued multiple statements and tweets, clarifying the benefits of the blended fuel. Also, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released an official statement on X, stating, "Ethanol, being lower in energy density than petrol, results in a marginal decrease in mileage, estimated at 1-2% for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, and around 3-6% in others. This marginal drop in efficiency can be further minimized through improved engine tuning and use of E20-compatible materials, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted."

Previously, the Government also said that the claims that E20 voids vehicle insurance are false, and there will be no change in policy validity due to blended fuel. Also, India is not moving beyond E20 before October 2026; however, at a later stage, higher blending is confirmed.