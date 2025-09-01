Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Challenging E20 Rollout, Demand For E0 Petrol

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20), which sought the option of ethanol-free petrol for consumers. The court observed that the government's decision is in line with its larger energy security and environmental goals, including reducing reliance on crude oil imports and cutting vehicular emissions. With this ruling, the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol will continue as planned, marking a significant step in India's clean fuel transition. Advocate Akshay Malhotra had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court a few days back.

Also, at a press conference on August 30, 2025, key stakeholders - including oil companies, automakers, distilleries, certification agencies such as ARAI and iCAT, and regulatory bodies like BIS -came together to discuss the progress of India's ethanol blending program. This collaborative effort, driven by the Government of India, has helped lower carbon emissions, cut down crude oil imports, save foreign exchange, and boost farmers' earnings.

The panel's discussion on E20 presented several facts and clarifications, stating that the auto industry has consistently worked to make vehicles compatible with all specified blended fuels over time, in line with the Government's Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, which is of national importance.

Despite multiple clarifications regarding the concerns related to 20% ethanol blended petrol (E-20), a need was felt by EBP Program stakeholders, led by Testing Agency ARAI, Oil Marketing Companies, and OEMs, to address these issues again. Also, the panel iterated - allegations that E20 affects insurance and warranty are baseless. Government and insurers have clarified that insurance remains fully valid.