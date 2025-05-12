Still Stuck in the Past: EVs Must Evolve in Form, Not Just Fuel!

The good thing about disruption is that it catches most of us by surprise. The ramifications of a successful one spreads not only far and wide but also goes deep. That is what makes a disruption eventually sustainable and then, the norm that it once challenged.
To be a sustainable norm, electric mobility has to go not only wide in terms of adoption, on road and sea and in air, but also deep when it comes to design.
The disruption allows the designer to break free from legacy constraints and guidelines and explore new forms and interfaces that would otherwise not have been possible in the traditional ICE format.
The current electric vehicles being offered are yet to break free from the burden of legacy from a design perspective. All, or almost all, of them could very well have been in the ICE format, with no visual or experiential differentiation. A very close designer friend, requesting anonymity, admitted, "That would be too disruptive, no?!"
I see four clear ways in which the electric format should impact vehicle design, whether a two-wheeler, a car or a bus.
External shape
Given the absence of the engine, four-wheelers can adopt more mono-volume shapes now while meeting all crash test standards. Why should we continue with cars with snouts? See the MG Windsor EV as a good example of shapes can be. Even the traditional motorcycle shape needs to be redrawn as the fuel tank is now gone.
Internal Space
The biggest benefit of a new external shape is the larger internal space one can play with and offer more to consumers. See the Zeekr Mix as an awesome example of what I am indicating. Designed by a close friend, it is a demonstration of the freedom the electric powertrain gives you to literally unshackle yourself in terms of seating, seat placement and configurations. Without robbing you of any of the style.
Interfaces
With a near contiguous exoskeleton and endoskeleton, the electric vehicle allows a richer interface both between man and machine as well as man and man. Devices can be shared. Software can be shared between rows and seats. Hyper-personalisation is possible with each seat becoming its own personal ecosystem while also switching to a group mode at the snap of a voice command. This is not just with cars. Buses can become more engaging and humane. Two-wheelers can allow personalisation of each seat.
Packaging
With fewer modules will come newer methods of vehicle integration and packages. Like "hubless" wheels. Google the Sbarro Aero 2000 and you will see what I point towards. At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Show a start-up called Helen Bikes from Vijaywada had displayed a hubless electric two-wheeler named Helex. People are working on maximising the potential electric powertrains and technology have.
The mainstream automakers have to push the boundaries too. The true benefits of electric mobility should be experienced when market-leaders take the responsibility of fully unravelling sustainable possibilities. Unless they do so, consumers will think of electric mobility only as a silent, cleaner and cheaper alternative in the long run. Not necessarily cooler.
Author: Avik Chattopadhyay
Chairperson XADM (XLRI Centre for Automobile Design & Management)
Founder INDEA (Indian School for Design of Automobiles)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author