Still Stuck in the Past: EVs Must Evolve in Form, Not Just Fuel!

The good thing about disruption is that it catches most of us by surprise. The ramifications of a successful one spreads not only far and wide but also goes deep. That is what makes a disruption eventually sustainable and then, the norm that it once challenged.

To be a sustainable norm, electric mobility has to go not only wide in terms of adoption, on road and sea and in air, but also deep when it comes to design.

The disruption allows the designer to break free from legacy constraints and guidelines and explore new forms and interfaces that would otherwise not have been possible in the traditional ICE format.

The current electric vehicles being offered are yet to break free from the burden of legacy from a design perspective. All, or almost all, of them could very well have been in the ICE format, with no visual or experiential differentiation. A very close designer friend, requesting anonymity, admitted, "That would be too disruptive, no?!"

I see four clear ways in which the electric format should impact vehicle design, whether a two-wheeler, a car or a bus.