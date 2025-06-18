Skoda Registers Highest Sales Growth In May, While Industry Witnessed Slow Demand

Skoda Auto India has registered the highest sales growth in the month of May 2025. The sales data showcase that the Czech automaker recorded sales of 6,740 units in May'25, surpassing the 2,884 unit sales recorded in May 2024. With this, Skoda's YoY sales growth in May'25 stands at 133.7 percent.

Though the YoY sales of Skoda Auto have witnessed positive growth. The MoM sales report suggests that the brand has suffered a 7.7 percent decline in sales as it recorded 7,302 unit sales in May 2024, which now stands at 6,740 units in May 2025.

While Skoda showed the highest sales growth, MG is the second car manufacturer to register the highest growth of 32.2 percent. JSW MG recorded sales of 6,304 units in May 2025, surpassing the sales of 4,769 units in May 2024. The biggest contributor to MG's sales growth is the brand's fully-electric CUV, the Windsor EV. Even after witnessing significant YoY sales growth, Skoda and MG have secured the 7th and 8th positions in the May'25 car sales list.

Maruti Suzuki has secured the first place despite a 5.6 percent YoY decline in May'25. Maruti Suzuki India recorded sales of 1,35,962 units in May 2025, which earlier stood at 1,44,002 units in May 2024.

However, the other car makers that managed to register positive YoY growth in May are- Toyota (22.2 percent), Mahindra (21.3 percent), and Kia (14.4 percent). While Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda, and Volkswagen suffered significant YoY sales declines in the month.