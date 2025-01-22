Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh, To Rival Triumph Scrambler 400X

The most expensive variant of the Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes at Rs 2.15 Lakh (ex-showroom)
Royal Enfield has launched the Scram 440 in the Indian market. The bike was unveiled at Motoverse 2024 and has now been introduced at a starting price of Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Trail variant. Apart from this, the brand also has the Force variant. Slotted against rivals like the Triumph Scrambler 440x, the bike carries forward the DNA of the Scram 411. However, it comes with a relatively bigger engine and gets more features, and a slightly revised appearance when compared to its predecessor.
Getting into the details, the bike comes with a design very similar to the Scram 411. The bike gets a round LED headlamp highlighting the neo-retro charm of the machine. This is complemented by a rather boxy-looking fuel tank which shrouds the side with the Royal Enfield logo on it. All of this is complemented by an exposed chassis and a single-piece seat.
Royal Enfield is also offering 19/17-inch spoke wheels with the option of alloy wheels for the Force variant. Complementing the design of the bike are Trail Green, Trail Blue, Force Teal, Force Grey, and Force Blue.
Based on a half-duplex split cradle frame, the bike is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks while the rear end gets a mono-shock with linkage. Braking is the responsibility of the 300 mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating caliper. Meanwhile, the rear end gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper. It is to be noted that all of this contributes to 187 kg dry weight. As part of the upgraded tech, the bike gets a digital analog cluster.
Powering the Royal Enfield Scram 440 is a 443 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 25 hp of power at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque while revving at 4,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the rear wheel using a six-speed clutch with a wet multi-plate clutch.
