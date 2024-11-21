Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Top Differences

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is bobber style derivative of the Classic 350

Royal Enfield is going ballistic in introducing new motorcycles in the Indian market. Most recently, the brand launched the Bear 650 scrambler, and without wasting time, they are following it with the debut of the Goan Classic 350. To be sold in the market as the bobber-styled version of the Classic 350, the bike has been launched at the Motoverse in Goa. Being a derivative of the Classic 350, the Goan Classic 350 shares many similarities with the former. However, it is being offered as a completely different product and hence has a few unique qualities that set it apart. Here we have listed a few differences between the two bikes.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Design

As previously mentioned, the Goan Classic 350 shares several design similarities with the Classic 350, being a derivative of it. However, certain differences help it hold its position as a completely new product. The first thing that attracts the most attention is the ape-hanger style handlebar which is relatively higher when compared to the one on Classic 350. Furthermore, it gets a single-seat design with the option of a floating pillion seat which is removable.

The unique persona of the bike is further depicted by its differently styled fenders which are complemented by the presence of a new slash-cut exhaust. Further reinforcing its neo-retro persona are the while-walled rubbers wrapped around wire-spoked wheels. To go with the style and the name of the bike, the brand is offering five paint scheme options: Rave Red, Triple Teal, Purple Haze, and Shock Black with options of gold and silver finish.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Dimensions

Being a bobber, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has slightly different dimensions when compared to the Classic 350. Specifically, the Goan Classic 350 has a wheelbase of 1400 mm, with 2130 mm length, 825 mm width, and 1200 mm height. On the other hand, the Classic 350 has a wheelbase of 1390 mm, while the length, width, and height are 2145 mm, 785 mm, and 1090 mm, respectively.

It is to be noted that both bikes have a ground clearance of 170 mm. However, the seat height of the bikes has a major difference. The Goan Classic 350's seat is positioned at 750 mm while the Classic 350's seat is at 805 mm.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Riding Position

With different body styles, seat height, and differences in design the bikes are bound to have different seating positions. For instance, the slightly forward-set footpegs, raised handlebars, and slightly lowered seats on the Goan Classic 350 give it an even more relaxed riding stance when compared to the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Wheels

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the first motorcycle built on the J-series platform to feature tubeless white-walled tires and wire-spoke wheels. It has a 19-inch front wheel fitted with a 100/90 tire, which is the same as that of the Classic 350. However, the rear wheels of the two bikes differ. The Goan Classic 350 comes with a 16-inch wheel with a 130/90 tire, while the Classic 350 is equipped with an 18-inch wheel and a 120/80 tire.