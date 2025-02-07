Royal Enfield Adventurer XT Gear Collection Launched In India

Royal Enfield Adventurer XT Gear Collection comes in three colours
Royal Enfield has launched a new range of riding gear for extreme adventure riders. This range of gears has been designed for bike rides in extreme conditions and is called the new Adventurer XT collection. It is to be noted that this gear collection is capable of handling sub-zero temperatures and provides protection even in torrential rain and on rugged terrains. Additionally, it has received CE Class AA certifications.
The Adventurer XT collection is made out of SuperFabric materials, recognized for their exceptional resistance to abrasions, stains, and cuts. It features a waterproof laminated layer, a removable winter liner rated for temperatures as low as -15 degree C, ventilation systems, and a reel knob lacing mechanism on top. The Adventurer XT collection comes in three color options: Black, Olive, and Teal. The price of the riding jacket is Rs 24,950, while the pants are priced at Rs 15,950.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 700, Scorpio, And Thar Get Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Details
For protection, the brand has used Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 protectors for various parts like shoulders, elbows, and back. This is meant to provide superior high-impact resistance and Royal Enfield. The brand has also added its Ergo Pro Tech Level 1 armor for chest for additional chest protection.
Tough softshell material provides flexibility and comfort, paired with SuperFabric in critical impact areas for enhanced durability. The detachable down winter lining and fully laminated waterproof exterior offer rain protection up to 10,000 mm, ensuring that riders stay dry and comfortable even in severe weather.
An adjustable fit, along with stretch panels and ventilation, promotes optimal performance in cold environments. Numerous waterproof pockets, reflective elements for improved visibility, and a secure lacing system deliver exceptional fit and adjustability.
The Adventurer XT collection is made out of SuperFabric materials, recognized for their exceptional resistance to abrasions, stains, and cuts. It features a waterproof laminated layer, a removable winter liner rated for temperatures as low as -15 degree C, ventilation systems, and a reel knob lacing mechanism on top. The Adventurer XT collection comes in three color options: Black, Olive, and Teal. The price of the riding jacket is Rs 24,950, while the pants are priced at Rs 15,950.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 700, Scorpio, And Thar Get Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Details
For protection, the brand has used Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 protectors for various parts like shoulders, elbows, and back. This is meant to provide superior high-impact resistance and Royal Enfield. The brand has also added its Ergo Pro Tech Level 1 armor for chest for additional chest protection.
Tough softshell material provides flexibility and comfort, paired with SuperFabric in critical impact areas for enhanced durability. The detachable down winter lining and fully laminated waterproof exterior offer rain protection up to 10,000 mm, ensuring that riders stay dry and comfortable even in severe weather.
An adjustable fit, along with stretch panels and ventilation, promotes optimal performance in cold environments. Numerous waterproof pockets, reflective elements for improved visibility, and a secure lacing system deliver exceptional fit and adjustability.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world