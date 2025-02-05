Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 8.95 Crore

Rolls Royce has now launched its much anticipated Ghost Series II in India. The company claims that it will offer new interior finishes and features, which were not available in the previous model. The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II gets a subtle update on the exterior and advanced digital technologies.

During the launch, Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said- "Our clients truly appreciate Ghost's handling capabilities and its potential for Bespoke. Ghost Series II remains faithful to its principles, yet it elevates every aspect of its presence. It is the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce ever created, and its self-assured appearance serves as a potent stage for creatively daring commissions - making it the perfect driver-focused touring machine. The marque reaffirmed its position as a highly desirable luxury brand in India, with the market expanding by almost a-third in 2024. With Ghost Series II now available in India, I believe clients will be excited to create ever more ambitious and valuable motor cars."

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Engine And Powertrain

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II gets a 6.75 liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine which is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 600 Hp and 900 Nm, respectively. The engine is connected to an eight-speed gearbox which is committed to offering a seamless driving experience.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Features

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II gets a bunch of technological upgrades like- the Planar Suspension system for enhanced ride stability, and the Flagbearer System, assisted by cameras in order to adjust the suspensions as per the road condition. It also gets an enhanced audio system, internet connectivity, and video streaming functions.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Price

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series includes- the Ghost Series II, Ghost Extended Series II, and the Black Badge Ghost Series II at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.95 crore, 10.19 crore, and 10.52 crore, respectively. The car is now available to order at Rolls-Royce's Chennai and New Delhi showrooms.