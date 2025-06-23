River Indie Electric Scooter Crosses 7,000 Units Sales Since Launch

Bengaluru-based River Mobility is seeing an uptake in the sales figures of its Indie electric scooter. The total sales of River Indie in 2024 were 2,515 units and the company has already seen a 77 per cent increase in the total sales in 2025 till date. River has sold over 7,000 units of the Indie electric scooter since the beginning of sales in 2023. Numbers suggest that the sales started picking up after River updated the scooter with a final chain drive, priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The company recently crossed Rs. 100 crore in revenue and touched the 1,000 units mark in monthly sales.

Also Read: Yamaha To Launch New Electric Scooter Based On River Indie

The new model was priced higher than the older model but still the company is seeing an increase in the sales of the electric scooter, whose primary markets are Southern and Western India. The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 161 km. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5 hours. The electric motor makes a total of 6.7 kW with 26 Nm of max torque. The electric scooter has a claimed acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

Also Read: Yamaha's River Indie-Based Electric Scooter Spied Testing

River Mobility will soon collaborate with Yamaha and the Japanese two-wheeler giant will soon enter the affordable electric scooter segment with a brand-new model, which will be based on the current River Indie. The upcoming Yamaha EV is code-named RY01 and reports suggest that it will use the same battery management system and powertrain as the River Indie. Now, it should be noted that Yamaha Motor Co, Japan invested around 40 million dollars in River in February 2024. The investment was made for River's Series B round of funding through third-party allotment.