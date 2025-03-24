Review: Raida RD-Metro Tank Bag

The Raida RD-Metro has four strong magnets which gives it a grip on your bikes tank

If you are looking for a tank bag for your motorcycle for a city commute or highway touring, the Raida RD-Metro tank bag can be a perfect fit for you on a budget. Priced at Rs 2,199. I've used the Raida's entry-level tank on the Himalayan 450 for over 3,000 kilometres and here are the observations:The Raida RD-Metro tank bag feels sturdy and well-stitched. The main cavity, which is 12 litres, can be accessed through a U-shaped zipper. If need be, the space can be increased to 15 litres by unzipping the lower half. The cavity is deep and rectangular, allowing multiple items of shapes and sizes to fit in seamlessly. Raida could be helped with an optional velcro partition to reduce the internal juggling of items when the bag is not fully packed.The rider may keep cards, licenses and other key documents in the three flaps on the sides. It's followed by a knitted flap, which I found handy to store my memory cards and data cable. There is a hook to hang the key separately from other items. There are two side pockets, decent enough in length to keep a power bank. There is reflective stitching on the sides, which amplifies the visibility at night.The rider may choose to place the phone on the top compartment which has a transparent cover to access navigation. This, however, could be considered a temporary solution to navigate as sighting the map on the top flap isn't ideal. It doesn't fall in the line of sight for the rider. However, during my 2,000-kilometre road trip, the phone holder broke and the tank bag compartment was a boon.The Raida RD-Metro tank bag comes with a rain cover, which is neatly tucked into a flap under the base of the bag. The rain cover comes with a transparent cover on top which allows the rider to see through it. The lower half of the tank bag is a faux leather material, which feels cushy and reduces the chances of scratches on the tank.Raida RD-Metro tank bag comes with four strong magnets which allowed me to use it on the Himalayan seamlessly. However, other riders can place the bag on the tank using three straps available in the box. Two of the straps go around the triple clamp of the motorcycle and one at the lower end can be hooked to the chassis or subframe. The form factor is compact, suiting a variety of motorcycles.Even at fuel stations, sliding the Raida RD Metro tank bag sideways to fuel up was effortless. It comes with a shoulder strap as well, which can be used when the rider offloads the tank bag.