Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Tiago EV Rival To Launch Soon

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly, with carmakers trying to offer affordable options in the mass-market space. While Tata Motors tried with the Tiago EV, MG attempted their participation with the Comet EV, it is now Renault's turn. Earlier, Renault announced its plan to launch a mass-market EV. We reported about the Renault Kwid EV's arrival to our shores. Well, the spy shots of the upcoming Renault Kwid EV have now surfaced on the internet. Based on the Dacia Spring EV, the Kwid EV is anticipated to be the cheapest EV in the Indian market. If not, at least the cheapest 4-door EV in India.

Renault Kwid EV: Battery & Range

The Renault Kwid EV, in all likelihood, could feature a 26.8 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of about 225 km. Talking of power outputs, the international-spec model puts out 65 Hp and 113 Nm, and thus, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 14 seconds.

Charging options include a 7 kW AC charger and a 30 kW DC fast charger, allowing 20% to 80% charging in 45 minutes.

Renault Kwid EV Cabin

Renault Kwid EV: Features

Inside, it is expected to have a 10-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital display, and power windows for all doors. It may also offer cruise control and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality to power external devices, which is not commonly found in the segment.

Renault Kwid EV: Price & Launch Date

The Renault Kwid EV will make its official entry to Renault India's showroom by early 2026. Also, it is expected to priced around Rs 7-8 lakh ex-showroom. Once launched, the Kwid EV could open doors for more practical and mass-market electric cars in the Indian market.