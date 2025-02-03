Renault India Unveils Its First Global Architecture Concept In India

Renault India has taken its leap to develop a unique dealership based on its global architectural concept for its network- new'R. The Renault dealership will host a theme of new interiors, with a modern layout. The company has established its first new'R concept on the global front, in Ambattur, Chennai.

On the unveiling, Mr. Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, of Renault India, said, "The launch of the Ambattur dealership marks a pivotal moment in Renault's journey in India. The fact that India became the first country to actualize the new'R store format reaffirms Renault's India strategy. India is at the forefront of Renault's global plans, and soon, the country will witness a completely revamped Renault, offering superior customer experience through acclaimed products, redefined sales experience, and globally acclaimed aftersales services."

Renault focuses on offering a fresh, modern, and urban feel with signature lighting

The new format offered by Renault focuses on offering a fresh, contemporary, modern, and urban feel with signature lighting, premium seating, and more. The new'R concept will allow customers to try out the cars by sittting and exploring the comfort and interior dynamics of the cars. Apart from that, it is claimed to be a one-stop shop for all Renault facilities like- after-sales reception, customer lounge, and sales advisor offices within the campus. This step has been taken to provide a seamless service experience to its customers with easy accessibility.



Renault India has also announced that it will gradually revamp the older dealerships into the new'R format, along with setting up new dealerships, based on the same platform. The new dealership also hosts Renault's New Visual Identity (NVI), which includes a new logo and a black facade. In 2025, Renault is dedicated to revamp 100 outlets as per the New Visual Identity (NVI) and aims to complete this transformation by the next year.