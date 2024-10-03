RSB Transmission Receives Fresh Funding From Bain Capital - Details

RSB Transmissions, a leading player in automotive, construction, and equipment systems manufacturing, has received a fresh finding as a part of strategic investments from a total global private investment firm - Bain Capital. The freshly injected funds from Bain Capital will help RSB Transmission's growth initiatives, focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and expanding its global footprint.

Founded in 1973 by Shri R.K. Behera and Shri S.K. Behera, RSB has grown from its roots in Jamshedpur into a key supplier for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and construction equipment worldwide. Operating 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India and a plant in Mexico, RSB serves top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Mahindra & Mahindra, as well as construction giants such as CAT, Tata Hitachi, JCB, and Komatsu.

"As we celebrate 50 years of excellence, we are excited to begin this new chapter of growth with Bain Capital as our strategic partner," said Shri R.K. Behera, Founder of RSB Transmissions. "We've built a solid foundation over the past five decades, and with Bain Capital's expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to seize new opportunities and further strengthen our position as a global leader in our industry."

Shri S.K. Behera, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of RSB, added, "This investment partnership represents a shared vision for the future of RSB. Bain Capital's deep industry knowledge and global network will be invaluable as we work together to explore new markets, drive innovation, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."

The partnership will provide RSB Transmissions with financial and strategic support to fuel growth initiatives and global expansion. Bain Capital, with its extensive experience in the automotive and industrial sectors, will guide RSB in enhancing its global footprint and exploring new opportunities in emerging markets.

"RSB has built a strong reputation for high-quality engineering and long-term relationships with key customers," said Pawan Singh, Partner at Bain Capital. "We look forward to working closely with the Behera family and RSB's management team to help the company reach new heights and become a more diversified global platform.

This strategic partnership comes at a pivotal time for RSB, as the company focuses on expanding its global footprint, enhancing technological capabilities, and exploring new opportunities in emerging markets