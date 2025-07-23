Production-Spec 2026 Renault Kwid EV Snapped Testing Overseas; To Launch In India?

Renault is gearing up to diversify its global presence with the introduction of new models in the market. The brand recently unveiled the Boreal SUV globally and is now testing an electric car for the global market. Recently, the Renault Kwid EV was spotted testing in Brazil, suggesting the automaker is probably going to launch it soon. However, the brand is tight-lipped about the Kwid EV's launch in the Indian market, and a bit of clarity is expected as the launch gets closer.

2026 Renault Kwid EV: Exterior Expected

The Renault Kwid EV is said to be a rebadged version of the Dacia Spring EV. The Kwid EV test mules have been snapped on test previously, but the recent images suggest some minor updates. The test mule was spotted carrying an all-new fascia complemented by sleek &horizontal LED DRL, the grille has vertical slats, and gives space to the brand logo in the centre. Also, the charging slot is fixed just below the logo. Apart from these exterior updates, the updated Kwid EV gets pull-type door handles and fenders resembling the Renault Kwid available in the Indian market.

Renault Kwid EV

Photo Credit: rushlane

2026 Renault Kwid EV: Interior And Features Expected

While the feature list of the new-gen Kwid EV is still under wraps, it is expected to carry the same interior and features as the Dacia Spring EV. It is likely to get traffic sign recognition, lane watch assist, dual digital screens, and automatic climate control, along with a few more ADAS features on the list.

2026 Renault Kwid EV: Battery And Powertrain

The Renault Kwid EV is likely to borrow its powertrain from the Dacia cousin, consisting of a 26.8kWh battery. It is liley to be available with a 45hp motor and a more powerful 65hp motor available as an option for the Dacia Spring EV.