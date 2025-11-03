Porsche Panamera Recalled In India Over Airbag Issue, Affecting 158 Units

Porsche has announced a voluntary recall for the Panamera in India, targeting a total of 158 units currently available in the domestic market. According to the recall notice published on the SIAM website, the issue stems from a fault related to the vehicle's airbag system. In line with standard recall procedures, Porsche is expected to reach out to owners of the affected Panamera models to facilitate the necessary repairs. Alternatively, customers can head to the brand's official recall portal and input their vehicle identification number (VIN) to check if their car is included in the recall campaign.

According to the recall document, the Porsche Panamera units manufactured from 19-07-2023 to 02-09-2025 have an airbag issue. The document reads- "It is discovered that in Porsche Panamera models (YAA/YAB), manufactured during the aforesaid period, due to temporary manufacturing error in production, the cabling for the crash sensors in the door trim panel was incorrectly assigned. An incorrectly assigned sensor can delay the side airbag trigger in a particular crash situation. Such a delayed trigger of the side airbag increases the risk of injury."

According to reports, Porsche previously issued a recall for the Panamera in Australia over a similar issue that affected about 142 units. Also, this is the second recall issued by Porsche in India in 2025. Previously, the brand issued a voluntary recall for the Porsche 991 in March over a seat belt-related issue.